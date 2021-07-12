Advertisement

Obituary: Kay Joyce VanDyne

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
Kay Joyce VanDyne, 84, of Washington, WV passed away July 11, 2021 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

She was born March 18, 1937 in Ashland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gram Lee Brown and Phyllis Mildred Radabaugh.

Kay was a member of Lubeck United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Rick (Becky) VanDyne of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Jessica Mason, Kindra Stevens, Cheyanne Richards; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry VanDyne Sr.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the VanDyne family.

