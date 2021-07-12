Advertisement

Obituary: Larry Paul Pritchard

Published: Jul. 12, 2021
Larry Paul Pritchard, 80, of Lowell, OH and formerly of Monongahela, PA passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born May 30, 1941 to the late George and Florence Mattes Pritchard.

Larry served his country in the Navy from 1963-1969. He was a retired welder with Combustion Engineering in East Monongahela, PA, he enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He is survived by one son, Larry Pritchard, Jr. of Lowell and friend Annie Smith (Jerry) of Florida and formerly of Lowell, OH.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Wilson Pritchard.

Abiding with Larry’s wishes, there will be a private family service following cremation. Burial of ashes will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to L-A Fire and Rescue, P. O. Box 406, Lowell, OH 45744.

Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com or their Facebook page.

