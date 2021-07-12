Advertisement

Obituary: Peggy “June” Riffle

By Guest
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Peggy “June” Riffle, 88, of Parkersburg passed away July 11, 2021, surrounded by family at the Elizabeth Care Center in Elizabeth, WV.

She was born February 16, 1933 in Cairo, WV, a daughter of the late Jesse and Anita B. Hess Parks.

June graduated from Parkersburg High School.  She was a homemaker and formally worked at Yonkers Clothing Manufacturing and at the Parkersburg Art Center.  She enjoyed flowers, gardening, crafts, painting and being with family, especially her grandchildren.  She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Parkersburg.

June is survived by three daughters, Rhonda McBride (Les) of Waverly, WV, Anita Miller (Tim) of Parkersburg and Judy Peters of Mineral Wells, WV; grandchildren, Shawn McBride, Wesley Miller and Zachary McBride; great grandchildren, Holley McBride and Sterling Miller, along with several other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Yolanda (Cricket) Archer, Karen Wilcox and Barbara Sadd and a sister, Ada Delaney.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating.  Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery.  Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, is honored to serve the Riffle family.

