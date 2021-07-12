Obituary: Stanley Allen Moore

Stanley Allen Moore, 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed away July 11, 2021 at his residence.

He was born October 20, 1951 in Clarksburg, WV to the late Donald Rex Moore and Winnalee Lantz Moore.

Stanley graduated from PSHS in 1969 and was in the Marines from 1969-1973. He worked steady and hard though out his life and retired from Pioneer Masonry in 2011. He loved his family and friends most of all and enjoyed nature, fishing, woodcrafting and helping those who had a need.

In later years, he enjoyed serving in the Marine Corps League, Sgt. Bob O’Malley, Det. 1436 of Marietta, Oh. He received Jesus Christ as his Savior at age 19 and became a member of PVBC in 1983.

He is survived by his faithful, loving wife of 49 years, Sharon Moore; sister, Donna Smith (Jim) of North Carolina; his children America Fordyce (Danny) of Mineral Wells, Tamra Baldwin (Josh) of Washington, WV and Emmett Moore (Mindi) of Parkersburg; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his best friend, Larry Pyle.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in south Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Salomon officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens with full Military honors by the Marine Corps League. Stanley’s family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

