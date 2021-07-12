Obituary: Terry L. Whitehair

Terry L. Whitehair, 66, of Parkersburg, passed away on July 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family as he went to meet his Lord. He was born March 16, 1955 in Pennsboro to the late Luther “Sonny” Whitehair and Nellie Hammond Whitehair. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, and follower of Jesus. The other great loves of his life were his puppies, Pixie and Button, who will miss napping on his lap and sharing all his snacks.

Terry graduated from Pennsboro High School in 1974. He worked at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital for 33 years. After his retirement, he worked for MTS (Medical Transport Services), transporting clients to doctor’s appointments, a job he loved because it gave him the chance to serve others and share God’s kindness. He was a faithful member of the Gathering and loved partnering with his church to serve the community – delivering groceries to families in need, driving people to church, and pitching in however else he was needed.

Terry is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Wanda Whitehair; children, Terry J. Whitehair, Melody Smith (Brad), Tracy Kallio (Jesse), and Travis Whitehair (Harmony) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Alex Smith, Peyton Echard (Shawn), Zac Smith, Gracie Smith, Jeran Whitehair, Rylan Whitehair, Karmen Whitehair, Connor Kallio, and Spencer Kallio; great-grandchildren Mayci Echard and Jonah Echard; siblings Connie Taylor (Van), Charlie Whitehair (Sandra), David Whitehair, Gary Whitehair, Luther Lasure (Melody), Debra Jeffries, and Loretta Gibson (Martin); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews who he

also counted among his closest friends. Waiting to greet him in heaven were both of his parents, his sister, Mary Bixman, step-mother Susie Whitehair, brother-in-law, Denny Smith and sister-in-law Patty Smith.

Those lucky enough to have known Terry will remember him for his unparalleled kindness and gentle spirit, for always putting others before himself, and for having a great sense of humor and contagious laugh. His family takes comfort in the fact that, even though his days on earth have ended, his legacy will live on in the countless lives blessed by his kindness over the last 66 years.

Services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Pastor Brady Stephens officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 13th from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, July 14th from 12-1 pm. The memorial will follow at 1 pm, after which he will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Berea. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gathering to support the launch of the new Parkersburg Wesleyan Academy, a project that was dear to Terry’s heart.