Ohio BMV program provides assistance for license reinstatement fees

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - When a driver’s license is suspended, there are typically fees associated with having it reinstated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, paying these fees may be more difficult for some. Many have had their financial situations disrupted during the pandemic, and some may still feel uncomfortable visiting potentially more crowded locations, like a BMV office.

The Reinstatement Fee Debt Reduction and Amnesty program is run by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and assists those who can’t afford to pay all the fees associated with having their license reinstated after s suspension.

The BMV will automatically enroll eligible individuals in the program. To be eligible, one must meet the following requirements:

º Their license must have been suspended for one or more eligible offenses

ºAt least 18 months must have passed since the end of the suspension period

ºThey must currently owe reinstatement fees

ºThey were not previously enrolled in the program (individuals may have fees reduced or waived only once)

Additional information about the program can be found online here.

