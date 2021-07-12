Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck led authorities on a chase across Wood County early Monday morning that ended in an arrest.

The Wood County 911 Center was alerted shortly before 1:10 a.m. by the Pleasants County 911 Center that a Chevy S-10 was about to enter the Wood County jurisdiction.

Pleasants also said that the pursuit originally began in Tyler County.

When the truck was entering Wood County, officials had been alerted that it was down to two tires after police had laid down spike strips.

By 1:30 a.m., the pursuit had ended on Emerson Avenue near the intersection of Five Mile Run Road, and near the on-ramps to I-77.

By that point, the truck had gotten down to one functioning tire, with sparks flying. Authorities then made the arrest, and no injuries were reported.

