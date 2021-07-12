Advertisement

Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest

Chase began in Tyler County, ends in Wood
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A truck led authorities on a chase across Wood County early Monday morning that ended in an arrest.

The Wood County 911 Center was alerted shortly before 1:10 a.m. by the Pleasants County 911 Center that a Chevy S-10 was about to enter the Wood County jurisdiction.

Pleasants also said that the pursuit originally began in Tyler County.

When the truck was entering Wood County, officials had been alerted that it was down to two tires after police had laid down spike strips.

By 1:30 a.m., the pursuit had ended on Emerson Avenue near the intersection of Five Mile Run Road, and near the on-ramps to I-77.

By that point, the truck had gotten down to one functioning tire, with sparks flying. Authorities then made the arrest, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Charlton was a marine and led a life defined by caring for others.
Young veteran honored with suicide awareness bench
One fatality following a single-vehicle crash in Meigs County
It might not be long before the highly contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in...
Health officials voice concerns over Delta variant and under-vaccinated populations
Bikers took off in scattered groups.
Annual Freedom Ride raises money for Gold Star Park
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Daybreak - Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, 7/12/21
Truck leads officers on chase
Wake Up MOV, Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest, 7/12/21
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon