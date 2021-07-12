Union Williams PSD issues boil water advisory

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Union Williams PSD has issued a boil water advisory for 20-1250 Limestone Road, Cow Creek Road and all side roads, Henry Camp Road and all side roads, and Road Run Road.

Customers are advised to use boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

