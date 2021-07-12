Upshur County Schools receives cultural arts grant

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools were awarded a $29,179 grant by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History (WVDACH) and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts (WVCA).

Awarded grant funding will be matched dollar for dollar by Upshur County Schools to replace sound and lighting equipment in the Buckhannon-Upshur High School auditorium.

Superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, shares, “The new equipment will support our students and community, and we look forward to having a state-of-the-art cultural facility available for the International Band Competition, which will be held in 2023. We, as a school system, recognize the importance of a strong fine arts program and its contribution to the well-being of our students and their families. The arts are essential. They teach our students many lessons and allow them to happier, healthier, and more productive as individuals.”

The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Auditorium is used to hold many events including plays, choir and band concerts, community meetings, etc. Once the project is completed, students will learn to set-up, manage, and properly care for the sound and lighting equipment.

Buckhannon-Upshur High School Choir Director and author of the Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources Grant, Mr. Jeremiah Smallridge shares, “We are elated to be able to offer our students access to technology that can best highlight their talents. This grant will bring our performance space up to date regarding lighting and sound equipment. These state-of-the-art technologies will allow our students to not only present the most aesthetically pleasing performances possible but will also grant them hands on use of the technologies which will better prepare them for work with community art organizations and collegiate/professional applications if they desire.”

