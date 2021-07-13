The Actors Guild of Parkersburg full-capacity reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will celebrate their full-capacity reopening to the community this weekend.

It has been over a year since they have been able to prepare a show with choral singing.

They are reopening with a song called “Opening Up”, from a Broadway musical, “Waitress”. They planned to do this musical before the pandemic hit last year but were forced to present smaller shows during this past year.

One of the Actors Guild’s musical directors, Gregory Merritt said, they are ready to perform at full capacity. “You won’t believe how excited they are, because first of all this is the first time a musical production has been on our stage in well over a year...the last production was nonmusical and this summer we have done nonmusical things as well...so this is the first time people get to sing and dance on stage so they are very excited about that.”

They will take the stage July 16 and 17 at 8 pm and July 18 at 2 pm. Though they are at full-capacity, safety precautions and health regulations will be followed. Tickets cost $15 and are available at www.actors-guild.com

