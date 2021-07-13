The Castle Museum hosting archaeology camp

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle Museum is hosting an Archaeology Camp this week for students entering grades six through eight. The camp began Monday and will go through Thursday.

The camp involves a real archaeology dig on the museum’s ground. The site is the former home of a pottery manufacturing business owned by Nathaniel Clark, which was located there for around 40 years beginning in 1808. Students will learn about the type of pottery that was made there and the people who made it.

“[Clark] was making stoneware and redware pottery, and so with each individual kiln firing that he did...each operation would have pieces that didn’t come out quite right or were not usable, and those would be discarded right here on the property. The whole ground is covered with that debris from the original 40 years of operation here,” said Scott Britton, executive director at the museum.

It is an interactive approach to teaching students about the science of archaeology. Professional archaeologist Wes Clarke leads the class and explains the methodical approach that those in his field take to organizing and executing a dig.

“The main purpose is to give middle school-aged students...the opportunity to learn about archaeology and the kind of methods we use to very carefully recover information, so that they understand that archaeology’s not just a matter of getting a shovel and going out and hoping you find something. We go about that kind of investigation in a very particular, careful, systematic kind of way,” Clarke said.

Clarke has been on the museum’s staff for about 10 years, and helped to spearhead the camps once he realized there was quite a bit of historical material on the grounds.

So far, the students have been enjoying the class, Britton said.

“[The children] are finding a lot of pieces of pottery, old nails, some china, a wide variety of things. And everytime they find something, it’s a very exciting thing for them to uncover and discover it for themselves,” Britton said.

Clarke has seen a similar reaction among the students.

“We’ve got a great group of kids this year. They seem very, very into the process of what we’re doing. They’re really focused on the work and we’ve been finding things right from the start,” Clarke said.

This is the museum’s eight year holding the camp, and this week marks its 70th one-meter square dig on the grounds.

“There are probably tens of thousands of artifacts that we’ve uncovered over the last eight years,” Britton said.

The museum will be hosting a similar class for teens and adults in two weeks, as well as additional programming for children and families.

Further information about the museum’s classes can be found on its Facebook page.

