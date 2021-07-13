Congressman McKinley comes to Parkersburg to meet with students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Congressman David McKinley stopped by Parkersburg to talk to students in the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Civic Leaders Program. Topics covered ranged from energy and the environment to life as a congressman to leadership.

The mission of the fellowship program that brought the students there is to get students meaningful work experience to keep them in the area.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Associate Director said she wants students to be interested in civic engagement - something you could say McKinley has some experience in. It also fit in with their speaker series on energy and the environment.

McKinley hopes the meeting showed the students that West Virginia is diversifying and that there is opportunity here.

“If we can fully exploit some of the raw materials that we have, I think you’re going to see a whole host of new industries come to West Virginia so I’m very bullish about - I’m seventh generation West Virginian. I bleed my heart - and all I want to do is make sure other people feel just as passionate about it so that we can make something happen,” he said.

McKinley also said he hopes students now understand that you don’t take classes to become a politician. He suggested rather to become established in your field of business first so you can bring real life experiences to the table.

