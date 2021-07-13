Advertisement

Fire damages trailer in Washington County

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A fire this afternoon damages a trailer near Lowell.

Not much is known at this time, what we do know is that crews were called out to the scene of the fire around 2:30 p.m.

The trailer is located on Schau Road.

No one was in the trailer during the fire.

The Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department and with help from the Reno, Salem Township and Beverly Volunteer fire departments put the fire out quickly.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

