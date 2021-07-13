Fire reported in Lowell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 2:24 P.M. Tuesday, a fire was reported at a house trailer on Schau Rd. in Lowell, according to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks. The trailer has been fully engulfed.

Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department is responding. The Beverly Volunteer Fire Department is en route. Assistance has been requested from the Salem Fire Department, and the Reno Fire Department is on standby.

No information is yet available about injuries or the cause of the fire.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

