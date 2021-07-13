Lane closures scheduled on WV 68 across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Pond Creek Girder Bridge on WV 68, located at milepost 0.07 will be subject to a single lane closure due to a bridge inspection on Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures on WV 68, north and southbound, across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, are expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. each day to allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge. Motorists traveling on WV 68 should not experience delays; however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of the flaggers and all traffic control devices.

Please be advised that the inspection schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

