Advertisement

Lane closures scheduled on WV 68 across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge

((MGN Image))
By Guest
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Pond Creek Girder Bridge on WV 68, located at milepost 0.07 will be subject to a single lane closure due to a bridge inspection on Thursday, July 15, and Friday, July 16, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures on WV 68, north and southbound, across the Pond Creek Girder Bridge, are expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. each day to allow bridge crews to inspect the bridge. Motorists traveling on WV 68 should not experience delays; however, motorists traveling through the work zone should reduce their speed, use caution, and follow the direction of the flaggers and all traffic control devices.

Please be advised that the inspection schedule could change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevy S-10 that led police on a pursuit through multiple counties.
Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
Marietta Police Chief announces retirement in wake of investigation
Ohio BMV program provides assistance for license reinstatement fees
Travis Flores is now a COVID-19 long hauler.
Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

Latest News

Judith Talbert
Obituary: Judith Talbert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gregory Allen Davis
As the U.S. sees a rise of COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant spreading, drug companies are...
W. Va. starts new competition for student, teacher vaccinations
Rich Walters, the co-founder of Peer Solutions, is among those who plan to be at the meeting to...
Pushback expected at council meeting over group rehab home ordinance