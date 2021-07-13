Obituary: Donald L. Snyder

Donald L. Snyder, 80 of Rockport, WV. passed away July 8, 2021 at the Waterview Point Care Facility in Marietta, OH.

He was born at Liverpool, WV. the son of the late Howard and Bernice Hinzeman Snyder.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed the construction trade. He loved woodworking especially, and he made several beautiful wood gunstocks for his family and friends. He was incredibly proud of his 6 children and he dearly loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a brilliant mind and taught his kids how to work hard and take care of their families. He was a member of the Tri County Worship Center.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Elma Perkins Snyder; His children, Craig Snyder (Lisa) of Livermore, CA. Barry Snyder (Dolly) of Mineral Wells, Jancie Handschumaker (Charles) of Rockport, Chris Snyder (Kristin) of Austin, TX. Jason Snyder (Amy) of Vienna and Ryan Snyder of Washington, WV. Fourteen grandchildren, Eight great grandchildren. His brothers, Everett Snyder of Rockport and Floyd Snyder of Walker and one sister, Janet Moore of Mineral Wells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jenna Lee Snyder.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Tri County Worship Center with Reverend Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Trace Fork. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri County Worship Center, 9886 Slate Creek Road, Rockport, WV. 26169

The family wishes to thank the staff of Waterview Point Care Facility, Amedisys Hospice and Leavitt Funeral Home for their compassion and care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

