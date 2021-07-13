Advertisement

Obituary: Gregory Allen Davis

By Guest
Published: Jul. 13, 2021
Gregory Allen Davis, 57, of Newton, died Sunday, July 4, 1959, at home, following a sudden illness.

He was born September 29, 1963, in Charleston, the son of the late Floyd and Mary Frances Pauley Davis.

Gregory was a surveyor, who was employed by Orders Construction. He enjoyed his work, three dogs and two horses.

Survivors include two sisters, Teresa Davis of Madison and Pamela Dacci of Lexington, Ky.; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

