Obituary: Gregory Allen Davis

Gregory Allen Davis, 57, of Newton, died Sunday, July 4, 1959, at home, following a sudden illness.

He was born September 29, 1963, in Charleston, the son of the late Floyd and Mary Frances Pauley Davis.

Gregory was a surveyor, who was employed by Orders Construction. He enjoyed his work, three dogs and two horses.

Survivors include two sisters, Teresa Davis of Madison and Pamela Dacci of Lexington, Ky.; several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.