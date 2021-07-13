Obituary: Judith Talbert

Judith Talbert, 76, of Spencer, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Roane General Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, Spencer, after an extended illness.

She was born February 3, 1945, at Ravenswood, the daughter of the late Oliver Alva and Kathleen Icie Ramsey Talbert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie Oliver Talbert.

Judith was a homemaker.

Survivors include sons, Anthony Rhodes of Point Pleasant, Tim Rhodes of Edinburg, Va. and Jamie (Kelly) Rhodes of Bumpass, Va.; daughter, Kelly (Tim) Greathouse of Camden-on-Gauley; grandchildren, Timothy Rhodes, Kelsie Rhodes, Anthony Rhodes, Harlie Rhodes, Alexis Deboard and Nichole Overton; eight great grandchildren; niece and caregiver, Denise Tanner; several other nieces and nephews; sisters, Norma (Tom) Wolfe of Brecksville, Ohio, Bonnie Nester of Spencer, Diana Staats of Portland, Ohio and Debbie (John) Miller of Ripley; brothers, Ted (Trina) Talbert of Vinton, Ohio and Jeff Talbert of Spencer.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.