Obituary: Linda Lee Fullerton

Linda Lee Fullerton, 69 of Parkersburg, WV died on July 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 14, 1951 and was the daughter of Joann Greene Emerick of Parkersburg, WV and the late Raymond Greene. She was a member of The Independent Baptist Church in Vienna, WV where she had been very active by singing in the choir and visiting the elder shut ins and taking them food. Linda never saw a stranger and loved her children, grandchildren and spending time with her family at the river lot.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Russ Fullerton, her six children, Shawn (Tammy) Fullerton of Parkersburg, Jason Fullerton of Parkersburg, Melissa (Brett) Leasure of Parkersburg, Jeremy (Heather) Fullerton of Rockport, WV, Tim (Marcie) Fullerton of Belpre, Ohio, Seth (Hannah) Fullerton of Parkersburg. Her mother, Joann Greene Emerick still survives. Also surviving are her three sisters, Cindy (Bob) Beckett of NC, Dena Gault of Davisville, WV, and Michelle (Ken) Duley of Parkersburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan Fullerton, Paige Leasure, Dalton Fullerton, Callie Leasure, Audrie Leasure, Taylor Fullerton, Braxton Fullerton, London Nelson, Emmy Fullerton, Jack Fullerton and a great grandchild, Hudson Chichester.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond (Bud) Greene.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Mike Elder, Pastor Bob May and Pastor Ken Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

Donations may be made to the UPMC Transplant in Pittburgh.

Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

