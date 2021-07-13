Obituary: Thomas Joseph Lambiotte

Thomas “Tom” Lambiotte, 75, of Mineral Wells entered the presence of the Lord on July 12, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 2, 1946 a son of the late Edgar and Lucille Lambiotte.

Tom graduated from Victory High School, Class of 1964, where he was valedictorian of his class. He also played football at W.V. Tech, then graduated from Marietta College.

He married his high school sweetheart Linda in 1965. They have three precious children, Joe (Nikki) Lambiotte of Chesapeake, OH, Tara (Ron) Hinkle of Teays Valley, WV and Todd (Sara) Lambiotte of Parkersburg. Tom’s grandchildren were such a source of joy and pride, McKenzie Lambiotte, Carly Hinkle, T.J. Lambiotte, Joel Lambiotte and Rylee Hinkle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Tom was employed by Marbon/GE in 1965 and retired with 36 years of service 20 years ago. He was devoted to his family and friends, giving sacrificially of himself to help make this world a better place. Tom made sure his family experienced a lifetime of memories with family vacations. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed feeding all of God’s creatures that made their way to his back yard.

Tom was deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts. Knowing he is with Jesus helps us deal with our loss. We will see him soon in eternity.

Funeral services will be Saturday 1:00 pm at Parkersburg First Assembly, 139 Hill Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101 .

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Friday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the church and Saturday one hour prior to the service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Momma T and the Warriors Food Project, c/o First Assembly of God, 139 Hill Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or < https://www.firstagparkersburg.org/online-giving/>

