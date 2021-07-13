Teachers of Wood County Schools preparing for upcoming school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the start of Wood County Schools roughly a month away, teachers and staff are preparing students both returning and incoming.

After nearly a year-and-a-half of teaching hybrid classes and virtually during the pandemic, Blennerhassett Elementary’s STEAM teacher, Lisa Smith says she’s ready to get back to teaching in person.

Smith says that the teachers at Blennerhassett Elementary are excited to have the students back in person more and to provide that relationship for them.

And that it will be a much better environment for the children this upcoming school year.

“Relationships are the most important thing with students. So, really getting to know your students and letting them know that you care about them is the most important thing about teaching. And so, getting to be there and see our students faces, and see those ‘aha’ moments, and see when they need help—you can really get a feel for how everyone is doing when we’re in person. So, we’re really looking forward to getting everyone back,” says Smith.

Smith says that although not all students will be back in person—because some parents have chosen to keep them at-home for distance learning—the teachers are more prepared to provide students with virtual learning.

