Advertisement

Union Williams PSD reports boil advisory for Oak Grove Extension Rd.

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(WALB)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Union Williams PSD reported a boil water advisory Tuesday for customers located from 1605 to 2075 Oak Grove Extension Rd.

Customers are advices to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

A main line leak repair is underway.

Customers with additional questions are asked to call (304) 464-5121. Union Williams will provide notice publicly when the boil advisory has been canceled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevy S-10 that led police on a pursuit through multiple counties.
Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
Marietta Police Chief announces retirement in wake of investigation
Ohio BMV program provides assistance for license reinstatement fees
Travis Flores is now a COVID-19 long hauler.
Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

Latest News

The Castle Museum
The Castle Museum hosting archaeology camp
Fire reported in Lowell
A doctor with ties to our region has been nominated by President Joe Biden as the leader of the...
Biden picks ex-West Virginia health official as drug czar
Judith Talbert
Obituary: Judith Talbert