Union Williams PSD reports boil advisory for Oak Grove Extension Rd.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Union Williams PSD reported a boil water advisory Tuesday for customers located from 1605 to 2075 Oak Grove Extension Rd.

Customers are advices to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

A main line leak repair is underway.

Customers with additional questions are asked to call (304) 464-5121. Union Williams will provide notice publicly when the boil advisory has been canceled.

