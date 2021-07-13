Advertisement

W. Va. starts new competition for student, teacher vaccinations

As the U.S. sees a rise of COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant spreading, drug companies are...
As the U.S. sees a rise of COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant spreading, drug companies are working to determine if people will need a booster shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Education has a new program to encourage students, teachers and staff to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The department says the ``I Got Vaxxed Competition’' will award $5,000 each to a high school, a middle school and an elementary school for having the highest percentage of eligible people vaccinated.

The winners will be announced the week of Oct. 3. School participation is voluntary.

Students ages 12 and older and all teachers and staff are eligible for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevy S-10 that led police on a pursuit through multiple counties.
Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
Marietta Police Chief announces retirement in wake of investigation
Ohio BMV program provides assistance for license reinstatement fees
Travis Flores is now a COVID-19 long hauler.
Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

Latest News

Rich Walters, the co-founder of Peer Solutions, is among those who plan to be at the meeting to...
Pushback expected at council meeting over group rehab home ordinance
Students gathered at Parkersburg Art Center to learn from the congressman.
Congressman McKinley comes to Parkersburg to meet with students
Travis Flores is now a COVID-19 long hauler.
Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Signs installed at Mountwood Park
Mountwood Park to see changes after recent floods from heavy rains