W. Va. starts new competition for student, teacher vaccinations

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Education has a new program to encourage students, teachers and staff to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The department says the ``I Got Vaxxed Competition’' will award $5,000 each to a high school, a middle school and an elementary school for having the highest percentage of eligible people vaccinated.

The winners will be announced the week of Oct. 3. School participation is voluntary.

Students ages 12 and older and all teachers and staff are eligible for the vaccine.

