Applications being accepted in W.Va. for school clothing assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is accepting applications from families seeking financial support for the purchase of school clothing for their children. Applications are being accepted through July 31.

Each eligible child will receive a $200 benefit that may be used toward the purchase of appropriate school clothing or piece goods for families who sew clothing for their children.

The following automatically received school clothing allowance benefits for each school-age child in the home in June:

Families with school-age children who currently receive WV WORKS cash assistance.

Parents or guardians of children in foster care.

Children ages 4-18 who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are enrolled in school and whose household income is under 130% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Families who received school clothing allowance in 2020 and currently have Medicaid coverage should receive a school clothing allowance program application by mail in late June.

Others families may be eligible for benefits, as well. However, the monthly income for a family of four may not exceed $2,839. Verification of income for July must be submitted with the application.

Income Limits for the School Clothing Allowance Program for 2021 are as follows:

W.Va. school clothing benefit income levels (W.Va. DHHR)

Families may apply online at www.wvpath.org or request a paper application be mailed to them by contacting their local DHHR office or by calling 1-877-716-1212. Applications must be received by July 31, 2021.

Those families that qualify for benefits will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card in place of the traditional paper voucher. This system change allows for both online transactions and increased choice of vendors when purchasing school clothing or piece goods. The EBT card will operate like a debit card and can be used at any retailer who can process debit/credit card transactions. Parents or guardians of children in foster care will receive the school clothing allowance benefit as a check.

