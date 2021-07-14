Artsbridge to offer creatvity class

Parkersburg, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the pandemic, many have found themselves spending more time at home. Some have found the extra time to be an opportunity for creative expression, while for others, the pandemic has made it more difficult to pursue creative interests.

Therefore, it is a fitting time for Artsbridge to be offering its upcoming creativity class. The class will take place July 17 at 1 P.M. It will be led by coach Jennifer Crow. It will instruct participants in various methods of boosting creativity in artistic pursuits and everyday life.

The techniques will be based on Kaizen-Muse approach to creativity instruction. The method helps individuals tackle challenges that may pose roadblocks to their creativity, such as self-doubt, procrastination, self-sabotage, overwhelm, difficulty focusing, and more.

“The goal here is to help people tap into creativity...if it helps them, whether it’s with a hobby, or work, or life in general, that would be awesome,” said Kelly Shook, office manager at Artsbridge.

Those interested in registering are asked to call Artsbridge at (304) 428-3988.

