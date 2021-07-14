Advertisement

Athena Cinema to reopen with “Movies You Missed” series

(KY3)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 14, 2021
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Athena Cinema will reopen to the public at reduced capacity on July 16 with “Movies You’ve Missed,” a series of films that launched during the pandemic but couldn’t be seen on the big screen until now.

The first three films the series will include are “Minar,” “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” and " Summer of Soul.” “Minari,” is  about a Korean American family that moves to an Arkansas farm. Next up will be  “Roadrunner,” is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. And “Summer of Soul,” is a film that celebrates Black history, culture and fashion.

The theater is 106 years old, and has been closed throughout the pandemic.

Tickets to the July 16 screenings of these films can be purchased online here. Due to the reduced number of patrons allowed in the theaters for each screening, the theater encourages advance ticket purchasing through their website.

“We are so excited to open on the 16th and welcome back our patrons,” said Alexandra Kamody, director of the Athena Cinema. “We have missed the movies, the big screen, the patrons, the sound of the projector and popcorn popping…we just can’t wait to get back to showing movies Uptown.”

The reopening comes on the heels of the Athena Cinema’s first-ever crowdfunding campaign, “Lights! Camera! Action! The Campaign to Reopen the Athena Cinema,” which garnered $11,307 more for the cinema’s Athena Cinema Support Fund.

Other films being screened for the “Movies You Missed” series include “Promising Young Woman,” opening July 23; “Judas and the Black Messiah,” opening July 30; “Nomadland,” opening Aug. 6; and “The Father,” opening Aug. 13.

