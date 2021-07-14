Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued in Williamstown

By Guest
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Union Williams PSD has issued a boil water advisory in Williamstown for customers on Route 31 from 809-2110 Williamstown Pike and all side roads.

Customers are advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation.

Union Williams will provide notice publicly when the advisory has been canceled.

