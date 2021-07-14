Crash reported on Route 7

GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash was reported Wednesday morning on Route 7 near Holdren Rd. Lanes were closed following the crash, but have been reopened to traffic.

The crash involved two cars, and at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

It is still under investigation, and no information has yet been released about the cause of the crash.

