Crash reported on Route 7

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash was reported Wednesday morning on Route 7 near Holdren Rd. Lanes were closed following the crash, but have been reopened to traffic.

The crash involved two cars, and at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

It is still under investigation, and no information has yet been released about the cause of the crash.

