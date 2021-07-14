Jefferson Elementary debuts “Pay it Forward” campaign kiosk

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jefferson Elementary Center is offering those a part of their school family with food and supplies assistance.

The school is providing people in the Jefferson Elementary community with a basic needs kiosk at the school.

It’s a part of their “Pay it Forward” campaign to help address necessities that people in the area have.

It has food and toiletries that are donated by local groups, as well as some vegetables from the school’s greenhouse.

It has all of the essentials for people to come by and take what they need.

“We want it to be ‘take what you need, leave what you don’t.’ So, we don’t want children coming by and seeing a lot of snacks and taking those. We want to benefit as many people as possible with it,” says Jefferson Elementary principal, Julie Gibson.

Principal Gibson says that although they are targeting those a part of their school’s family, they can work with those in the community that need the help as well.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.