Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Flores is now a COVID-19 long hauler.
Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
Marietta Police Chief announces retirement in wake of investigation
Fire damages trailer in Washington County
Fire damages trailer in Washington County
Rich Walters, the co-founder of Peer Solutions, is among those who plan to be at the meeting to...
CORRECTION: Pushback expected at council meeting over group rehab home ordinance

Latest News

Forecast for July 14th
Forecast for July 14th
Britney Spears hopes to find out if she can hire her own attorney during her day in court.
Critical hearing for Britney Spears
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate
File image
Crash reported on Route 7