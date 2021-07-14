Obituary: Lawrence “Eugene” Lanham

Lawrence “Eugene” Lanham, 59, of Harrisville, passed away as a result of a farming accident on July 12, 2021 in Harrisville.

Eugene was born December 21, 1961 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Henry Junior Lanham and Martha Marie (McCloy) Lanham of Harrisville. He worked as an oil field worker for Next Level Energy and previously for Hall Drilling, Gas Search and also as a logger. He was a 32nd Degree Mason of Cairo Lodge 114 AF & AM. He enjoyed farming, family, and hunting. He loved kids, enjoyed helping people, reloading ammo, was known to be a prankster, and never met a stranger.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Ruby V. Bunner Lanham; children, Cathy Lanham (Randy) of Bridgeport, OH, Andrea Reed (Kat) of Harrisville, Nathan Lanham (Rachel) of Harrisville and Brad Tallhammer (Lisa) of Smithville; sisters, Susie Stricker (Dan) of Harrisville, Roxie Lanham (Chad) of Mineral Wells, and Connie Moskal (Vince) of Harrisville; brothers, Ed Lanham of Mellin, Rick Lanham (Rhonda) of Harrisville and Marshall Nicholas (Pork) of Mellin; grandchildren, Bradyn, Bryson, Marshall, Mason, Jaxson, Harper, Owen and Sophie; uncle Leonard Lanham; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Alice Bunner; close friends, Titus Robinson, Keith Coleman, Donny Martin, Mike Hall and the Boston Family; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and granddaughter, Gracelyn Lanham.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Burial will follow at the Lanham Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday 4pm-8pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

