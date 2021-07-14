Obituary: Robert “Bob” E. Marshall

Robert “Bob” E. Marshall, 92, of Davisville, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 8, 1929 in Walker, WV, a son of the late Frank and Georgia Leasure Marshall.

Bob served his country honorable in the US Army 82nd Airborne. He attended Kanawha United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher for over 60 years. Bob was a Bus Driver for Wood County Schools and enjoyed gardening and reading his Bible.

He is survived by a son, Mike (Darlene) Marshall; a daughter, Brenda Marshall; a son-in-law Tim Gard; grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie) Marshall, Renee (Jeff) Paynter, Austin (Holly) Gard, Lance (Aliya) Gard, Sierra Gard, Victoria (Patrick) Bickar, Muriah Lane, Kit (Kayla) Bradshaw, Emily (Nick) Jordan and Tyler Bradshaw; several great grandchildren; along with a host of other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his two daughters, Terri A. Gard and Cindy (Walter) Bradshaw; three sisters, Florence, Patty and Frankie; and four brothers, George, Virgil, Jack and Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home south Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Haught officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Baptist Cemetery at Leachtown, WV. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the family.

