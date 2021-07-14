Ohio U. football coach stepping down due to health issues

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University has announced Head Football Coach Frank Solich is stepping down from his position to focus on his health.

Solich announced Wednesday morning he is retiring “to focus on a cardiovascular health issue”. Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin has agreed to a four-year contract to become the new head football coach. Albin joined the Ohio Football coaching staff as offensive coordinator in 2005, reuniting with Solich after four seasons together at Nebraska.

Solich has an unprecedented 16 successful seasons with Ohio, leading the Bobcats to 11 bowl appearances, four Mid-American Conference East titles and a top 25 poll ranking in 2012. He also led Ohio to its first five bowl wins in school history, beginning with a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2012. Ohio’s teams, however, failed to win the MAC Championship during that run. He was the MAC Coach of the Year in 2016.

He previously served as head coach at the University of Nebraska.

“I’ve appreciated the support of Bobcat fans over the years,” Solich said, “and I know they will continue to support Coach Albin. After working directly with Tim for 21 consecutive years, including six at the University of Nebraska, it’s clear to me he is prepared to continue our work and move the program forward. I am happy for Tim and his family.”

Solich owns a career coaching record of 173-101. His 173 overall wins rank as the fourth most among active NCAA FBS head coaches. He is the winningest head coach in Mid-American Conference history with 115 overall victories while his 77 conference-only wins rank second to former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi’s 90. His 16 years of service match Deromedi’s (1978-93) for the most in MAC history. Ohio is 115-82 during the Solich era. His 115 victories are the second-most in program history behind Don Peden (121; 1924-46). Ohio has gone 77-46 in conference play since Solich’s arrival in Athens in 2005.

“We are so grateful for all that Coach Solich has given to Ohio University and, especially, to our football program,” Director of Athletics Julie Cromer said. “He has elevated our program to incredible heights and his legacy rests not only in the on-the-field accomplishments, but also in the lives of hundreds of Bobcats who learned about football — and life — from Coach. I am excited that he has agreed to serve as a close advisor to me and as a resource to our students, coaches and staff. We look forward to opportunities in the coming year to show our appreciation for Coach Solich and to celebrate his legacy.”

