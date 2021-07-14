Ohio University suspends frat after anti-hazing law enacted
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) _ A week after the state enacted an anti-hazing law in honor of an Ohio University student who died in 2018, the university suspended another fraternity for allegedly violating hazing rules.
The Athens-based school sent the Beta Chapter of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity a notice Tuesday that it will be suspended for four years.
An investigation by the university revealed a pattern of student code of conduct violations. It’s not clear what prompted the investigation.
The suspension follows Gov. Mike DeWine signing a bill into law that places tougher penalties for hazing at Ohio universities and colleges starting this fall.
