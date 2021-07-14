Advertisement

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate visits area

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of the half-dozen candidates seeking an open U.S. Senate seat visited the area Wednesday.

Jane Timken is a former Ohio Republican Party chairman, and one of six people seeking the seat currently held by Sen. Rob Portman. Portman announced earlier this year he is not running for re-election in 2022.

Timken criticized the Biden Administration’s energy policy, and says, if elected, she will stand up for Southeast Ohio’s economy.

”This area, this state, has lots of opportunities for oil and gas production,” Timken said in an interview Wednesday afternoon in Marietta. “We need someone who’s going to understand these communities and their businesses and their needs. I have put in 150,000 miles as chair of the party. I will continue to criss-cross the state of Ohio, talking to our communities and our families and our businesses.”

Timken visited Washington and Monroe counties Wednesday, and held a gathering at the Galley Restaurant in downtown Marietta.

Timken, Mike Gibbons, Michael Leipold, Josh Mandel, Mark Pukita and J.D. Vance are the announced G.O.P. candidates. So far, Rep. Tim Ryan is the only announced Democrat.

