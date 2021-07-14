Advertisement

Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash

The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.(Marshall University Athletics)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WSAZ) - Sources say a former football player at Marshall University has died after a car crash.

According to police in Suffolk, Virginia, it happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.

Crews say when they arrived, a car was flipped on its roof.

Suffolk Police say Jaquan Rashad Yulee, 24, of Suffolk, was killed.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

The university released a statement, saying, “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee. His energy and ability to connect with our fan base was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd.”

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

