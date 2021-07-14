Wood County Schools holding S.T.E.A.M. camp for students at Blennerhassett Elementary School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools students are getting a chance at learning more about S.T.E.A.M.

Blennerhassett Elementary School’s S.T.E.A.M. teacher, Lisa Smith says, “S.T.E.A.M. focuses on science, technology, engineering, art, and math. And it’s essential to preparing students for the future and for the workforce.”

Students are using 3-D printers, coding to fly drones and building robots.

These children are getting more engaged in S.T.E.A.M. Activities.

“And the first couple times that they realize that ‘Oh, I understand how I can go from building this robot, to programming it, to telling it what to do, and then it does it.’ And they get real excited about it. And that’s the part that I really enjoy,” says West Virginia University-Parkersburg S.T.E.M. Dean, Dr. Jared Gump.

This S.T.E.A.M. program is just designed to get students interested in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. But prepares them for the future workforce. Including jobs that have yet to be created.

“So, we’re giving them the basics of how to use science and technology and engineering,” says Smith. “And they’ll be able to apply those to new skills for the future for jobs of the future.”

And it’s something that many of these students want to continue to do.

“It’s really fun. And I think I want to do it again,” says Blennerhassett Elementary student, Hadley Dye.

Smith says that this steam camp focuses on NASA’s “Artemis Program.”

Which discusses sending the next man and the first woman to the moon and establish a lunar site.

