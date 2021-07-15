Advertisement

Commission to discuss moratorium in Wood County

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council is now considering a one-year moratorium on new addiction treatment centers and support homes.

Now. Wood County might do the same.

The Wood County Commission has been asked by a citizen to consider a moratorium on additional treatment beds in the county.

While Parkersburg has three such facilities in its city limits, Wood County has only one-Harmony Ridge, located at Mountwood Park-which is planning an expansion.

”Harmony Ridge recovery is employing 100 people, local Wood Countians and people from the area,” Commission President Blair Couch said Monday. “They’re taking care of up to 80 people in the throes of addiction, in a way that they’re out in nature; they’re getting the help they need in an environment that’s really welcoming.”

The commission could discuss the moratorium proposal next week.

The second reading of Parkersburg’s ordinance is expected to be taken up at city council’s next meeting on July 27.

