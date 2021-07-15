Advertisement

Coplin Health Systems resumes the clinic at Westbrook Health Services

Generic picture
Generic picture(Pexels)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. - After temporarily halting services last year due to COVID-19, Coplin Health Systems has announced their clinic at the Westbrook Health Services 7th Street location will be reopening.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue our collaboration with Westbrook Health Services,” said Rob Dudley, CEO of Coplin. “Although the clinic will be located at Westbrook’s main site in Parkersburg, we look forward to serving the staff and patients from all of Westbrook’s locations.

Westbrook Health Services treats mental health challenges, substance use and addiction, prevention, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are very happy to welcome Coplin Health Services back,” said Kevin Trippett, President and CEO of Westbrook Health Services. “We treat over 7,700 patients annually and having the ability to offer specialized care through Coplin is truly an asset. We look forward to continuing care to our patients in the Parkersburg and surrounding communities with the help of Coplin Health Systems.”

The clinic will be offering services every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 7 A.M. - 5 P.M. Those who would like more information are asked to call (304) 485-1721 or (304) 917-3733.

