Event held for 234th anniversary of Northwest Ordinance

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Sons of the American Revolution held a ceremony for the 234th anniversary of the Northwest Ordinance.

It is a document that led to the establishment of the Northwest territory that began at Marietta. Not to mention prohibiting slavery and encouraging education for all.

Some historians, like Dr. John E. Fleming say it is important to keep the history of this document alive.

“I think that citizens of Marietta fully understand the significance of the Northwest Ordinance,” says Fleming. “And that they are really making an effort to bring its significance to the nation.”

Fleming spoke in great detail of this article and all that has come of it since its signing.

And for the public to continue teaching it as much as they can.

“It’s important for people to come and hear this, because it’s not taught in schools,” says Multicultural Genealogical Center president, Rhonda Tabler. “They’re not going to hear this unless you hear this from people that’s actually experienced or ancestors experienced things.”

Fleming brought up that we should also try to be transparent about our history.

“If we don’t present a balanced history, then we don’t have an understanding of our past,” says Fleming. “We don’t have an understanding of who we are and how we’ve come to be who we are today. And we are certainly not going to be able to move forward in the future without making the same mistakes that we’ve made in the past.”

Dr. Fleming is also going to be meeting with a group to discuss providing national recognition to Marietta and the Northwest Ordinance.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.