Obituary: Clarence D. Moore

By Guest
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Clarence D. Moore, 84, of Marietta passed away at 7:45 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 22, 1937 in Washington County a son of Clarence Edward and Dina Long Moore.  Clarence was employed as a laborer and mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rutter Moore and 2 sons and one daughter:  Brian Keith (Linneau) Moore, Larry Dean (Teri) Moore, Tamela Sue (Dennis) Davis all of Marietta; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.  His parents and daughter Karen Lee preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday (July 20) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Private family viewing will be held on Monday.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarence’s name will be appreciated to:  Humane Society of Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

