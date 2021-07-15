Obituary: Clarence D. Moore

Clarence D. Moore, 84, of Marietta passed away at 7:45 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 22, 1937 in Washington County a son of Clarence Edward and Dina Long Moore. Clarence was employed as a laborer and mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Rutter Moore and 2 sons and one daughter: Brian Keith (Linneau) Moore, Larry Dean (Teri) Moore, Tamela Sue (Dennis) Davis all of Marietta; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His parents and daughter Karen Lee preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday (July 20) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Private family viewing will be held on Monday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clarence’s name will be appreciated to: Humane Society of Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

