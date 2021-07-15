Obituary: Jerry Patterson

Jerry Patterson, 80, of Marietta passed away at 4:21pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born March 23, 1941, in Washington County a son of Floyd H. and Edna Shepard Patterson.

Jerry was a graduate of Marietta High School and a member of Sixth and Washington Church of Christ.

Jerry is survived by one son and two daughters: Timothy (Candace) Patterson of Hackberry, AZ, Alberta (Robert) Marion and Diana (Tom) Muir both of Marietta; grandchildren: Timothy, Jr., Nina, Kristina, Zachary, Rachael, Trevor and Austin and 4 great grandchildren.

His parents and 4 brothers: Dale, Vern, David and Floyd Patterson preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday (July 19) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Condolences@Lanakfordfh.com.

