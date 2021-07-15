Obituary: Tammy Lynn Martin

Tammy Lynn Martin, 63, of New Matamoras, OH died Tuesday July 13, 2021 at her home. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Eddie Carol Cox and Frances (Taylor) Vaughn of St. Marys.

She was a homemaker and a really good cook.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband of forty years Dave Martin; two daughters Dawn Farson of New Matamoras and Angie Williams (Carson) of Parkersburg; grandson Christopher Farson of Parkersburg; two brothers Kelly and Seth (Kim) Cox; step mother Doris Holmes (Kenny) of Belmont, WV; four sisters-in-law Penny Lane, Vickie Joy (Clyde), Debra Hereford (Eric), and Max Barnhouse (Roy); and many other extended family members.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her son Chris Farson and brother Shawn Cox.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Burial will be at Willow Island Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

