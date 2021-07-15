Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas H. Little

Thomas Little
Thomas Little(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Thomas H. Little passed away peacefully at his residence July 14, 2021 surrounded by family.

He was born December 10, 1936, a son of the late Harold and Mary Emerick) Little.

Thomas retired from Corning Glass after 42 years of service. He was an outdoorsmen and enjoyed farming, hunting, and woodworking. He loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 64 years, Audrey (Joy) Little; four children, Butch (Denise) Little, Kathy Bonnichsen, Joyce (John) Nichols, Susie (Steve) Burdette; two brothers, Howard (Janet) Little, Norman (Delores) Little; four sisters, Jeanne McLain, Judy Townsend, Linda Little, Karen (Lester) Terry; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Little; grandson, Denny Nolan; sister, Becky Ayers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday July 18, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Little family.

