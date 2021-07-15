Obituary: William “Bill” Eschbaugh

William “Bill” Eschbaugh, 93, of Buells Circle, Marietta passed away Wednesday, July 14th at Waterview Pointe surrounded by his family. He was born on June 28, 1928 in Noble County, Ohio to Clarence and Leona Eschbaugh. He attended Salesville School through 8th grade at which time he left to work and help provide for his family. On July 15, 1950, he married the love of his life, Yvonne (Lent) and they enjoyed over 70 years together.

Bill was drafted into the Army in 1954 where he served in Korea with the 8th Army Engineering Detachment for 2 years. He was the owner/operator of Eschbaugh Bulk Transport for over 30 years. For most of that 30 years Bill hauled for Broughton Foods Company.

After retirement he was employed by Enterprise Car Rental for 20 years. Bill moved his family to Marietta in 1972 where they currently reside.

His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He was always in attendance at their sporting events. Bill was a member of Sand Hill United Methodist Church in Reno, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his two sons; Terry and his wife Robin, Mark and his wife Dianne; five grandsons, Ryan (Julie), Nathan (Ashley), Zane, William, and Gabriel; 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Allen and Harold Eschbaugh, both of Salesville; a sister, Mary (Doodle) Carpenter of Barnesville; three sisters-in-law, Eloise Eschbaugh of Cambridge, Shirley Montgomery of Cambridge, Carolyn Lent of St. Clairsville, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; their infant son; parents, Clarence and Leona; three brothers, Charles, Richard and Robert Eschbaugh; a sister, Marie Eschbaugh; two sisters-in-law, Jane Eschbaugh and Jean Eschbaugh and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Montgomery and Charles Lent.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 PM on Friday, July 15, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta where services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 17th with Pastor Jeff Eschbaugh officiating. Burial will follow at 2 PM in Friends Cemetery in Quaker City. Memorial contributions may be made to Sand Hill UM Church, 725 Sand Hill Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. The family would like to thank the staff of Water View Pointe and Marietta Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Bill.

