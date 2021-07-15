Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

He is facing up to 20 years in prison.
Jury selection in murder trial underway
By WTAP News
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District, authorities arrested 39-year-old Reese Inman after executing a search warrant in October 2019.

It happened on Dempsie Avenue in Parkersburg.

During the search, officers found Inman with a loaded .22 Rohm revolver and heroin.

Officers also found 14-15 grams of heroin, a Chiappa .22 revolvers and ammunition, an iPad, a digital scale, nearly $400, and marijuana.

Authorities say that Inman admitted that he had sold heroin in Wood County and planned to distribute more when questioned.

Inman will be sentenced on October 28, 2021.  He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department helped investigate.

