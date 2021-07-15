Advertisement

Permit OK’d for Pleasants County plant

W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
W.Va. Methanol to build $350 million plant in Pleasants County
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A hurdle toward construction of a new plant to be located just outside St. Marys is cleared.

The $350 million plant, announced last fall by Gov. Jim Justice, is slated to be built at the site of the former Cabot manufacturing plant on route 2.

Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell says West Virginia Methanol has received approval of its application of an air emission permit for the plant.

It’s expected to convert natural gas into what’s called “high purity methanol”.

West Virginia Methanol, Incorporated will run the plant, which is expected to employ 30 people.

