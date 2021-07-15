Scott Cozzens resigns as Parkersburg Girls Basketball coach

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After four seasons at Parkersburg High School, and more than 20 seasons overall, Scott Cozzens is retiring from his position coaching the Lady Big Reds Basketball team.

Cozzens tells us his decision was family-based, and he wants to spend more time at home.

Cozzens won two state championships in his four seasons at P.H.S., in 2018 and 2019. The team was on the verge in 2020, but the end of the season was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Scott believes he is leaving the program in a good place, and calls P.H.S. Girls Basketball, “the best job in the state.”

Athletic Director Chris Way released a statement saying,

“Coach Cozzens has been great and we will certainly miss him. He was able to lead his teams to back to back state championships and if it wasn’t for COVID he could’ve led his team to a unique club of coaches that have made a three-peat of State Championships. People often don’t realize how hard it is to win a state title. There are so many obstacles to navigate and he was able to do it really well. We certainly wish him the best in his retirement and hope to see him around as our girls strive to win more championships.”

Once Cozzens’ resignation is approved by the Board of Education, the job will posted and the interview process will begin for his replacement.

