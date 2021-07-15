Advertisement

West Virginia commission hasn’t discussed Confederate memorials this year

Credit: WSAZ
Credit: WSAZ(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _

West Virginia’s Capitol Building Commission continues to avoid the topic of whether to move a statue and bust of Confederate Gen. Thomas ``Stonewall’' Jackson from the Capitol grounds.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports, the commission held a public hearing on the issue in December, when seven of eight speakers called for removal of the monuments to the West Virginia-born general.

Since then, the commission has met twice but the issue hasn’t appeared on its agenda.

The latest meeting was Wednesday. Calls to remove the Capitol monuments date back a decade, but they intensified last summer during protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.

