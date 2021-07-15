Work on Washington Elementary playground to start back up

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Work on the playground at Washington Elementary School will start back up within the next couple of weeks.

“Next week, we are going to start on filling this whole area here, regrating, and then make preparations for the new concrete basketball court that’s going to go in over there,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher explained. “That will start at the same time. Then our concrete contractor is coming the week after. The equipment for the playground is in two phases. The new equipment will be here the first week of August. The equipment they are moving from Harmar Elementary School is coming here also.”

The project was halted due to archeological concerns.

Schlicher says that while no archeological finds have been discovered at the site, an archeologist will come and observe the site.

“We haven’t found anything, we don’t anticipate finding anything,” Schlicher said. “We just want to make sure whatever we do find, if we do find anything that it’s preserved, protected, and processed correctly.”

The archeologist will observe the site next week.

