Advertisement

Work on Washington Elementary playground to start back up

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Work on the playground at Washington Elementary School will start back up within the next couple of weeks.

“Next week, we are going to start on filling this whole area here, regrating, and then make preparations for the new concrete basketball court that’s going to go in over there,” Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher explained. “That will start at the same time. Then our concrete contractor is coming the week after. The equipment for the playground is in two phases. The new equipment will be here the first week of August. The equipment they are moving from Harmar Elementary School is coming here also.”

The project was halted due to archeological concerns.

Schlicher says that while no archeological finds have been discovered at the site, an archeologist will come and observe the site.

“We haven’t found anything, we don’t anticipate finding anything,” Schlicher said. “We just want to make sure whatever we do find, if we do find anything that it’s preserved, protected, and processed correctly.”

The archeologist will observe the site next week.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Bland says there's more to pageants than meets the eye.
Parkersburg native is crowned Miss West Virginia USA
Thomas Joseph Lambiotte
Obituary: Thomas Joseph Lambiotte
Ohio U. football coach stepping down due to health issues
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)
Parkersburg may take another look at regulating fireworks
The accident happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m on the 6400 block of Leafwood Road.
Sources | Former MU football player killed in crash

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Alex Lupardus
WTAP News @ 6 - Christmas in July parade in Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - Christmas in July parade in Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. 14 upgrade to open near Mineral Wells
WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. 14 upgrade to open near Mineral Wells
WTAP News @ 5 - Work on Washington Elementary playground to resume next week
WTAP News @ 5 - Work on Washington Elementary playground to resume next week